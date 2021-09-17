Richmond Mutual (RMBI) falls 0.46% on Moderate Volume September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMBI - Market Data & News Trade

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $15.28. After opening the day at $15.33, shares of Richmond Mutual fluctuated between $15.35 and $15.13. 8,637 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,736. Thursday's activity brought Richmond Mutual’s market cap to $190,616,182.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

