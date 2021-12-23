Richardson Electronics,. (RELL) falls 0.98% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RELL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Inc’s (NASDAQ: RELL) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.98% decrease. Richardson Electronics,. opened at $12.30 before trading between $12.30 and $11.95 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Richardson Electronics,.’s market cap fall to $136,912,457 on 24,053 shares -below their 30-day average of 89,256.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

