RiceBran (RIBT) falls 6.21% for January 7

Today, RiceBran Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock fell $0.0211, accounting for a 6.21% decrease. RiceBran opened at $0.35 before trading between $0.35 and $0.30 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw RiceBran’s market cap fall to $16,255,498 on 835,740 shares -above their 30-day average of 580,263.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for its products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Its highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary stabilization technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

