RiceBran (RIBT) falls 2.56% for November 16

Today, RiceBran Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock fell $0.0135, accounting for a 2.56% decrease. RiceBran opened at $0.52 before trading between $0.54 and $0.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw RiceBran’s market cap fall to $26,159,679 on 568,533 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,031,822.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for its products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Its highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary stabilization technology.

$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Means More Demand for Metals And Mining

After much anticipation, the U.S. House approved a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package last week, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign. Although no single lawmaker got everything they wanted, I believe this bill is generally constructive news for the metals and mining industry, which will be tasked with supplying the critical minerals necessary to build and improve the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, power grid and so much more.

First let’s look at what’s in the bill. Some $517 billion will be deployed over 10 years, with roads, bridges and highways receiving the largest portion at $110 billion. According to the White House, the $40 billion set aside for bridges is the single largest bridge investment in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration. Passenger and freight rail projects come next at $66 billion, followed by power infrastructure and broadband infrastructure at $65 billion each. Water projects, public transit, airports and ports and waterways will also receive new funding, as will new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part II

In this second entry in the payback series (see Part I here), we look at actions taken by companies and governments to get back at unfair treatment by others. One of the most dramatic examples is Venezuela not paying back its debts to companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and to bondholders and preventing outside oil companies from doing business in the nation with the greatest amount of oil reserves worldwide. At first glance, it may appear that Venezuela got away with its efforts to take over — nationalize — full operations at massive oil fields and other assets. In fact, all major oil companies have departed, leaving Venezuela with untapped oil and rusting rigs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

