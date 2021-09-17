Ribbon Communications - New (RBBN) falls 1.12% on Moderate Volume September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBBN - Market Data & News Trade

Ribbon Communications Inc - New (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares fell 1.12%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $6.21. After opening the day at $6.31, shares of Ribbon Communications - New fluctuated between $6.32 and $6.13. 303,057 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 358,090. Thursday's activity brought Ribbon Communications - New’s market cap to $919,790,648.

Ribbon Communications - New is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts..

About Ribbon Communications Inc - New

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

