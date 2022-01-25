Ribbon Communications - New (RBBN) falls 0.11% to Close at $4.45 on January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBBN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ribbon Communications Inc - New Inc’s (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock fell $0.005, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Ribbon Communications - New opened at $4.36 before trading between $4.51 and $4.29 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Ribbon Communications - New’s market cap fall to $661,380,783 on 575,828 shares -above their 30-day average of 397,368.

About Ribbon Communications Inc - New

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

