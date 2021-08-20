Ribbit LEAP (LEAP) gains 0.20% on Moderate Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEAP - Market Data & News Trade

Ribbit LEAP Ltd - Class A (NYSE: LEAP) gained to close at $10.27 Thursday after gaining $0.02 (0.20%) on volume of 42,334 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.33 to a low of $10.00 while Ribbit LEAP’s market cap now stands at $423,688,850.

About Ribbit LEAP Ltd - Class A

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd., which stands for Ribbit Capital Long-Term Equity Acquisition Pool, is a newly organized, blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected an initial business combination target, nor has engaged directly or indirectly in substantive discussions with any businesses about an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus our search for an initial business combination in the intersection of financial services and technology globally.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

