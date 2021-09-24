Ribbit LEAP (LEAP) falls 1.15% in Light Trading on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ribbit LEAP Ltd - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: LEAP) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 1.15% decrease. Ribbit LEAP opened at $10.45 before trading between $10.45 and $10.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ribbit LEAP’s market cap fall to $425,751,600 on 29,842 shares -below their 30-day average of 68,379.

About Ribbit LEAP Ltd - Class A

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd., which stands for Ribbit Capital Long-Term Equity Acquisition Pool, is a newly organized, blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected an initial business combination target, nor has engaged directly or indirectly in substantive discussions with any businesses about an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus our search for an initial business combination in the intersection of financial services and technology globally.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

