Rhythm (RYTM) falls 5.52% for January 12

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $8.56 Wednesday after losing $0.5 (5.52%) on volume of 321,625 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.35 to a low of $8.54 while Rhythm’s market cap now stands at $430,296,751.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

