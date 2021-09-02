Rhinebeck (RBKB) falls 0.84% in Light Trading on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBKB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RBKB) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.84% decrease. Rhinebeck opened at $0.00 before trading between $10.78 and $10.68 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Rhinebeck’s market cap fall to $118,903,537 on 86 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,804.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company ofRhinebeck Bank (the "Bank")and is itself the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC. The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its eleven branches and two offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State. Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

