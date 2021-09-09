RF Industries. (RFIL) falls 0.71% for September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RFIL - Market Data & News Trade

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares fell 0.71%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.38. After opening the day at $8.40, shares of RF Industries. fluctuated between $8.55 and $8.36. 10,714 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,741. Wednesday's activity brought RF Industries.’s market cap to $83,931,206.

RF Industries. is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About RF Industries Ltd.

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York; Vista, California; Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

