Rezolute (RZLT) falls 1.50% in Light Trading on August 24

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT), a Redwood City, California, company, fell to close at $9.85 Tuesday after losing $0.15 (1.50%) on volume of 2,515 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.99 to a low of $9.81 while Rezolute’s market cap now stands at $82,269,928.

About Rezolute Inc

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

