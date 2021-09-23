Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) falls 0.46% to Close at $27.92 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REYN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: REYN) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 0.46% decrease. Reynolds Consumer Products opened at $28.10 before trading between $28.27 and $27.83 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Reynolds Consumer Products’s market cap fall to $5,856,465,389 on 342,973 shares -below their 30-day average of 424,360.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

