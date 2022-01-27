REX American (REX) falls 4.12% on Moderate Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REX - Market Data & News Trade

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) shares fell 4.12%, or $4.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $96.83. After opening the day at $101.04, shares of REX American fluctuated between $104.02 and $96.15. 14,878 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 35,942. Wednesday's activity brought REX American’s market cap to $573,267,587.

About REX American Resources Corp

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve month period ended October 31, 2020. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020) by the ethanol production facilities in which it currently has ownership interests was approximately 220 million gallons.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

