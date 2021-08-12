Revolution Medicines (RVMD) falls 0.81% for August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVMD - Market Data & News Trade

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD), a Redwood City, California, company, fell to close at $26.90 Wednesday after losing $0.22 (0.81%) on volume of 466,554 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.56 to a low of $26.59 while Revolution Medicines’s market cap now stands at $1,975,605,779.

About Revolution Medicines Inc

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

