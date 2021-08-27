Reviva (RVPH) falls 3.85% for August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: RVPH) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 3.85% decrease. Reviva opened at $3.67 before trading between $3.80 and $3.48 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Reviva’s market cap fall to $46,861,451 on 143,575 shares -below their 30-day average of 182,564.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

