Revance (RVNC) falls 4.28% on Strong Volume January 21

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares fell 4.28%, or $0.6 per share, to close Friday at $13.43. After opening the day at $13.77, shares of Revance fluctuated between $14.16 and $13.40. 1,126,470 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 519,303. Friday's activity brought Revance’s market cap to $964,204,862.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee..

About Revance Therapeutics Inc

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which provides an integrated smart payment solution that supports aesthetic practice management, practice economics and practice loyalty. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences.

