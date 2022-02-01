ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) rose 17.38% on Moderate Volume February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RETO - Market Data & News Trade

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 17.38%, or $0.1614 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.09. After opening the day at $0.97, shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions fluctuated between $1.19 and $0.94. 2,301,311 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,787,606. Tuesday's activity brought ReTo Eco-Solutions’s market cap to $30,061,656.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

