Retail Opportunitys (ROIC) Loses 5.28% on June 13

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has fallen $0.875 (5.28%) and is currently sitting at $15.70, as of 12:09:59 est on June 13.

319,693 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 6.91% over the last 5 days and shares fell 7.28% over the last 30 days.

Retail Opportunitys is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated,self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded,grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

