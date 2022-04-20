Resources Connection (RGP) Rises 2.21% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGP - Market Data & News Trade

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) shares moved 2.21%, or $0.4 per share, as on 12:13:55 est today. After Opening the Day at $18.29, 47,708 shares of Resources Connection have been traded today and the stock has traded between $18.60 and $18.08.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 2.37%.

Resources Connection is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Resources Connection Inc

Recently named among Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for its clients across the globe, it specializes in solving today's most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Its engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power its clients, consultants and partners' success.

