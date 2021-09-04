Resources Connection (RGP) falls 0.50% in Light Trading on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Resources Connection Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RGP) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.50% decrease. Resources Connection opened at $15.90 before trading between $15.90 and $15.63 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Resources Connection’s market cap fall to $520,291,039 on 59,151 shares -below their 30-day average of 210,631.

About Resources Connection Inc

Recently named among Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for its clients across the globe, it specializes in solving today's most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Its engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power its clients, consultants and partners' success.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

