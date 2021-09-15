Resonant (RESN) falls 3.08% to Close at $2.52 on September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RESN - Market Data & News Trade

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) shares fell 3.08%, or $0.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.52. After opening the day at $2.63, shares of Resonant fluctuated between $2.67 and $2.50. 691,120 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 664,959. Tuesday's activity brought Resonant’s market cap to $158,821,060.

Resonant is headquartered in Goleta, California..

About Resonant Inc

Resonant is the delivery of solutions that leverage its Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of its IP portfolio, and are delivered through its services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

