Resideo (REZI) falls 3.10% in Active Trading on September 14

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) shares fell 3.10%, or $0.89 per share, to close Tuesday at $27.82. After opening the day at $28.80, shares of Resideo fluctuated between $28.86 and $27.60. 616,589 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 532,747. Tuesday's activity brought Resideo’s market cap to $4,011,169,419.

Resideo is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

About Resideo Technologies Inc

Resideo Technologies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. The company continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

