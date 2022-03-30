Resideo (REZI) Falls 2.71% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REZI - Market Data & News Trade

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) shares are down 2.71%, or $0.695 per share, as on 12:15:35 est today. After Opening the Day at $25.57, 97,533 shares of Resideo have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $25.74 and $24.94.

Already the company has a YTD change of 1.38%.

Resideo is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Resideo Technologies Inc

Resideo Technologies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. The company continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world.

