ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) falls 4.09% in Light Trading on August 10

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares fell 4.09%, or $0.15 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.52. After opening the day at $3.68, shares of ReShape Lifesciences fluctuated between $3.68 and $3.50. 1,570,636 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,238,545. Tuesday's activity brought ReShape Lifesciences’s market cap to $35,275,919.

ReShape Lifesciences is headquartered in San Clemente, California..

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Visit ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer