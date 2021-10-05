Research Frontiers (REFR) falls 4.69% to Close at $2.44 on October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REFR - Market Data & News Trade

Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) shares fell 4.69%, or $0.12 per share, to close Monday at $2.44. After opening the day at $2.53, shares of Research Frontiers fluctuated between $2.63 and $2.44. 84,894 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 328,040. Monday's activity brought Research Frontiers’s market cap to $77,226,966.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings.

