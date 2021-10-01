Republic, (KY) (RBCAA) falls 1.34% for September 30

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A (NASDAQ: RBCAA) fell to close at $50.65 Thursday after losing $0.69 (1.34%) on volume of 19,465 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $51.62 to a low of $50.53 while Republic, (KY)’s market cap now stands at $923,489,649.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A

epublic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills, and one loan production office in Brentwood; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. Bank deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts; IRAs; and CDs. The company originates residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, as well as commercial real estate loans, C&I loans, business loans & lines of credit, equipment leasing consumer loans, and warehouse lines of credit. Republic offers personal and business online banking at www.republicbank.com. Personal mobile banking includes apps for iPhone, Android, iPad and Android tablets, bill pay, and mobile deposit.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

