Republic, (KY) (RBCAA) Down in Active Trading for April 21

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares moved 2.52% today on 19,336 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 15,943 shares traded.

After closing today at $44.41 the company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

Republic, (KY) is down 9.72% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Republic, (KY) visit the company profile.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A

epublic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills, and one loan production office in Brentwood; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. Bank deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts; IRAs; and CDs. The company originates residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, as well as commercial real estate loans, C&I loans, business loans & lines of credit, equipment leasing consumer loans, and warehouse lines of credit. Republic offers personal and business online banking at www.republicbank.com. Personal mobile banking includes apps for iPhone, Android, iPad and Android tablets, bill pay, and mobile deposit.

To get more information on Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq