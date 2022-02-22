Repro-Med Systems, (KRMD) falls 4.75% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRMD - Market Data & News Trade

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares fell 4.75%, or $0.15 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.01. After opening the day at $3.15, shares of Repro-Med Systems, fluctuated between $3.13 and $2.97. 16,856 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,117. Tuesday's activity brought Repro-Med Systems,’s market cap to $134,129,092.

About Repro-Med Systems, Inc.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical System develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

Visit Repro-Med Systems, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Repro-Med Systems, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Repro-Med Systems, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles