Repligen Corp. (RGEN) gains 1.20% for July 15

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares gained 1.20%, or $2.34 per share, to close Thursday at $197.11. After opening the day at $194.14, shares of Repligen. fluctuated between $198.06 and $193.03. 200,838 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 359,335. Thursday's activity brought Repligen.’s market cap to $10,822,219,293.

Repligen. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

About Repligen Corp.

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

