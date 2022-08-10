Repay (RPAY) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for August 10

Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ:RPAY) has already lost $-2.55 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $12.95, Repay has moved 19.69% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 4.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Repay investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:47 est.

About Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

