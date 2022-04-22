Repay (RPAY) Loses 2.69% on April 22

Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares are down 2.69%, or $0.39 per share, as on 12:15:42 est today. Since opening the day at $14.40, 115,790 shares of Repay have been traded today and the stock has moved between $14.57 and $14.08.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 20.63%.

Repay is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Repay visit the company profile.

About Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

