Repare (RPTX) falls 0.15% to Close at $33.95 on September 1

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) fell to close at $33.95 Wednesday after losing $0.05 (0.15%) on volume of 129,457 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $34.26 to a low of $33.25 while Repare’s market cap now stands at $1,260,122,693.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Pol? inhibitor program.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

