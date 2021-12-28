RENN Fund (RCG) falls 2.02% for December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCG - Market Data & News

RENN Fund Inc (NYSE: RCG) shares fell 2.02%, or $0.0548 per share, to close Monday at $2.66. After opening the day at $2.72, shares of RENN Fund fluctuated between $2.70 and $2.64. 36,861 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 29,434. Monday's activity brought RENN Fund’s market cap to $15,832,203.

RENN Fund is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About RENN Fund Inc

The RENN Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management company with $10.4 million in total net assets, whose primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with above-market rates of return through capital appreciation and income by investing in a wide variety of financial instruments. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

