Renesola (SOL) falls 3.75% to Close at $4.88 on January 27

Today, Renesola - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: SOL) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 3.75% decrease. Renesola opened at $5.15 before trading between $5.25 and $4.84 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Renesola’s market cap fall to $340,372,226 on 1,166,710 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,255,043.

About Renesola - ADR

ReneSola Power is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

