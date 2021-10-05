Reneo (RPHM) falls 5.69% on Moderate Volume October 4

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) shares fell 5.69%, or $0.41 per share, to close Monday at $6.80. After opening the day at $7.00, shares of Reneo fluctuated between $7.44 and $6.58. 30,530 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 69,942. Monday's activity brought Reneo’s market cap to $165,956,224.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

