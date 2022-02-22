Reneo (RPHM) falls 3.61% on Moderate Volume February 22

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) fell to close at $4.80 Tuesday after losing $0.18 (3.61%) on volume of 38,377 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.05 to a low of $4.64 while Reneo’s market cap now stands at $117,234,720.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

