Reneo (RPHM) falls 1.85% for November 30

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) shares fell 1.85%, or $0.13 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.88. After opening the day at $6.95, shares of Reneo fluctuated between $7.24 and $6.65. 20,028 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 34,563. Tuesday's activity brought Reneo’s market cap to $168,036,432.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

The Variant and Volatility

On the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, news that another COVID-19 variant is emerging from South Africa roiled markets across all asset classes. In early 2020, the pandemic’s spread caused markets to fall off the side of a bearish cliff. The markets reversed and moved higher from the March 2020 lows, but there have been speed bumps along the way. Monetary and fiscal policies stimulated the economy, causing inflationary pressures to rise.

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation To Honor of Congressman John Lewis

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to former President Barack Obama’s foundation in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, a key figure in the US civil rights movement.

The foundation said it is the largest individual contribution it has received to date and included a request from the billionaire that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Chicago be named after Lewis.

GM To Begin Delivery of Hummer Electric Pickup Truck by Mid-December

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) expects to start deliveries of its new flagship vehicle, the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, by the middle of December.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick, said the Hummer’s launch will begin with a $113,000 special “Edition 1” pick-up truck and that subsequent models with lower starting prices will be added in 2023.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

