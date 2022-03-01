RenaissanceRe (RNR) falls 3.51% on Moderate Volume March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RNR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: RNR) stock fell $5.29, accounting for a 3.51% decrease. RenaissanceRe opened at $148.74 before trading between $149.83 and $144.27 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw RenaissanceRe’s market cap fall to $6,399,001,267 on 367,524 shares -below their 30-day average of 533,014.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

