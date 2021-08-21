Remark (MARK) falls 0.90% on Moderate Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MARK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Remark Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MARK) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.90% decrease. Remark opened at $1.11 before trading between $1.13 and $1.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Remark’s market cap fall to $109,910,835 on 678,518 shares -below their 30-day average of 935,209.

Remark employs around 25500 people with a head office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Remark Holdings Inc

Remark Holdings, Inc. delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

