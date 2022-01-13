Relmada (RLMD) falls 3.17% on Moderate Volume January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLMD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Relmada Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: RLMD) stock fell $0.65, accounting for a 3.17% decrease. Relmada opened at $20.83 before trading between $20.93 and $19.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Relmada’s market cap fall to $550,917,289 on 102,635 shares -below their 30-day average of 255,619.

About Relmada Therapeutics Inc

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Its experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

