Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) falls 0.70% in Light Trading on December 30

Today, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Inc’s (NYSE: RS) stock fell $1.13, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $163.65 before trading between $164.33 and $161.02 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s market cap fall to $10,294,727,662 on 137,755 shares -below their 30-day average of 294,006.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

