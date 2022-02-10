Reliance Global (RELI) rose 11.40% for February 10

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) rose to close at $5.08 Thursday after gaining $0.52 (11.40%) on volume of 1,844,161 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.58 to a low of $4.33 while Reliance Global’s market cap now stands at $55,657,034.

About Reliance Global Group Inc

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate in the insurance sector through its insurance brokerage agencies and online insurance businesses, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Visit Reliance Global Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Reliance Global Group Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Reliance Global Group Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles