Rekor Systems (REKR) falls 4.22% for September 24

Today, Rekor Systems Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: REKR) stock fell $0.47, accounting for a 4.22% decrease. Rekor Systems opened at $10.88 before trading between $11.34 and $10.60 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Rekor Systems’s market cap fall to $467,773,301 on 1,538,272 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,091,309.

About Rekor Systems Inc

Rekor provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. The Company uses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by its clients. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. Rekor makes what was once considered impossible, possible.

