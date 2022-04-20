Regions (RF) Gains 2.24% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RF - Market Data & News Trade

Today Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is trading 2.24% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:15:18 est, was $22.17. Regions has climbed $0.485 so far today.

3,061,205 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Regions has moved YTD 0.21%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Regions Financial Corp.

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

