Regions (RF) falls 0.27% for December 10

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) shares fell 0.27%, or $0.06 per share, to close Friday at $22.23. After opening the day at $22.52, shares of Regions fluctuated between $22.55 and $21.93. 7,224,240 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,432,050. Friday's activity brought Regions’s market cap to $21,191,472,709.

Regions is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama..

About Regions Financial Corp.

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

