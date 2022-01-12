Regional Health Properties (RHE) falls 0.95% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RHE - Market Data & News

Today, Regional Health Properties Inc Inc’s (NYSE: RHE) stock fell $0.037, accounting for a 0.95% decrease. Regional Health Properties opened at $3.92 before trading between $4.01 and $3.80 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Regional Health Properties’s market cap fall to $6,837,553 on 57,467 shares -below their 30-day average of 170,250.

About Regional Health Properties Inc

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. Regional currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties).

Visit Regional Health Properties Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Regional Health Properties Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Regional Health Properties Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021