Regenxbio (RGNX) falls 1.20% for September 16

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX), a Rockville, Maryland, company, fell to close at $44.63 Thursday after losing $0.54 (1.20%) on volume of 558,467 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.10 to a low of $43.25 while Regenxbio’s market cap now stands at $1,901,261,565.

About Regenxbio Inc

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

