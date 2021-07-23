Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) gains 0.54% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REGN - Market Data & News Trade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares gained 0.54%, or $3.16 per share, to close Thursday at $586.88. After opening the day at $581.63, shares of Regeneron, fluctuated between $590.68 and $580.02. 406,910 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 795,391. Thursday's activity brought Regeneron,’s market cap to $61,443,304,765.

Regeneron, is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York..

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Visit Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer