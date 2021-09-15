Regency Centers (REG) falls 0.81% in Light Trading on September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REG - Market Data & News Trade

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) shares fell 0.81%, or $0.55 per share, to close Tuesday at $67.51. After opening the day at $67.90, shares of Regency Centers fluctuated between $68.14 and $66.94. 704,914 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 822,415. Tuesday's activity brought Regency Centers’s market cap to $11,468,175,310.

Regency Centers is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida..

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

